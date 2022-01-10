Bender Consulting Bob & Tom

Veteran radio programmer Marty Bender has signed on as a consulting member of ‘The Bob & Tom Show’ Affiliate Services team. Bender is the former Executive Producer of the show.

“Listeners consume more hours of content in countless ways, and now more than ever, they want to control when they consume it. 2022 is just the beginning of a huge change in how radio will evolve to meet listener demands, said John Kesler, COO. “We are thrilled to offer Marty Bender as a content and strategy partner to each and every one of our 100+ affiliates.”

“Thank you to Tom Griswold and John Kesler for reprogramming my key fob to let me back in,” said Bender.

Bender launched his media consultancy, ‘Worst Consultant Ever’ in October 2021.