New PDs In Oklahoma City Cluster

Two new Program Directors have been named by Cumulus in Oklahoma City. The changes are at 98.1 WWLS The Sports Animal (WWLS-FM) and 98.9 KISS-FM (KYIS-FM).

Robert “Cisco” Mueller takes over for the retired Chris Baker at WWLS-FM. Bobby Yannarell

takes over for retired Jeff Couch at KYIS-FM. Baker will continue to serve as PD of Wild 104.9 (KKWD-FM).

“We have been incredibly blessed to have both Chris Baker and Jeff Couch leading our programming efforts for over a quarter of a century. We wish them the best of luck of luck in their hard-earned and well-deserved retirement years,” said Jay Davis, VP/MM. “With that said, we are equally excited to welcome back Robert “Cisco” Mueller to head programming for WWLS and to elevate Bobby Yannarell to PD of KYIS. We are thrilled and believe we are poised for a similar long run of great leadership going forward.”