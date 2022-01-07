Jacobs Media CES Tours Were A Hit Once Again

22 radio executives were given the executive tour of the Consumer Electronics Show this week with Fred and Paul Jacobs as their tour guide. A smaller crowd, due to the latest COVID strain, surely helped navigate the typically massive maze of bodies at this show in Las Vegas. Here’s what Fred and Paul thought about how their tours went this year.

Fred Jacobs said, “There will never be another CES like this again – a smaller crowd and more time to engage with experts. It also allowed us to visit more exhibits, and take in more new technology. From the new West Hall to Eureka Park, there was a real buzz.”

Paul Jacobs added, “Our tours visited some great companies – incumbents and startups – especially in the auto sector. They included new car companies from Vietnam (VinFast) and Turkey (Togg) that have truly enhanced the in-car entertainment experience . So, while our feet are sore, our minds are reeling as our guests process the array of innovation they saw today at CES 2022.”