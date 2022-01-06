What’s The Best Way To Terminate Someone?

Our story about Dale Dudley and Waterloo was our number one viewed story Wednesday so we thought we’d highlight a few of the comments from that story and also get more of your feedback on what you believe is the best way to part company with a long-time on-air host.

Dudley, who had been on the air in Austin for 35 years, went on social media and told his audience that he’d been fired. Waterloo Media sent out a press release stating Dudley wasn’t fired, his contract wasn’t renewed.

After reading our story Wednesday, Jackson Dell Weaver wrote this was poorly managed all around. “Waterloo handled it poorly – it was the termination of a major on-air talent, not a plant services contract. And Dudley was in denial if he didn’t anticipate the end of his agreement and advocate for whatever he wanted to happen next. No one gets out of this one with clean boots.”

On his January 4th podcast every year, former Grand Rapids host Eric Zane retells the story about his firing every year. He’s recovered nicely having launched a successful daily podcast and has fun with his final radio firing experience calling it his “fireversary.”

Zane, who had a bad case of the flu at the time, was called at home by the PD and told he was out. That seems to be the typical way radio terminates on-air hosts, eliminating any possiblilty for the host to use the microphone to bad-mouth the company or seek sympathy from the audience. Social media is the go-to platform now for hosts who want to fill their audience in.

Following our story Wednesday, Mike wrote Dudley wasn’t fired. “Being fired is being let go immediately with cause. Having your contract run out and not being offered a new one is not being fired. It may hurt your feelings, but in this case his last day was the last day of his contract. He obviously saw it coming if there were no negotiations in the final months. So it’s not the same as being fired.”

Tom Gauger disagrees with that perspective. “As talent for many years and under performance contracts throughout, if the contract isn’t renewed, you’re fired. Period. As “Norbert” said, it’s semantics and amounts to the same thing as termination. Waterloo Media’s statement to KVUE-TV is corporate spin to avoid audience retaliation. If Waterloo Media wanted to do it the right way, six months before Dudley’s contract was ending they should spoken with him about retiring. The process could have built up to a celebration of Dave Dudley’s last day, all done with good vibes instead of the mess they’re in.”

Dudley had a follow-up Facebook post Wednesday night that included this: