Radio Gears up For CES

The Consumer Electronics Show begins Wednesday in Las Vegas. Radio Ink, along with several other radio companies, are sponsoring a reception for radio attendees at CES this Thursday. Xperi is also a sponsor of the reception. Joseph D’Angelo is the SVP for Global Broadcast Radio at Xperi. D’Angelo is a CES pro, having attended the event 21 times. We asked D’Angelo for some advice for radio people attending the event.

Radio Ink: Why is it important for radio be present at CES?

Joseph D’Angelo: While it’s been a while since we’ve all been together at CES 2020, technology development has marched on through the pandemic and much of that technology, especially around in-car media consumption, will have direct impact on broadcast radio and will unlock new and exciting opportunities. As of today, which is always subject to change, there close to 200 automotive technology exhibitors coming to CES. The show represents the best opportunity for broadcast radio executives to touch, feel, listen, and interact with technologies that their audiences will encounter in the next 12-24 months.

Radio Ink: You are a pro at attending CEO. What should radio executives expect?

Joseph D’Angelo: This year represents my 21st CES and I’ve seen a lot over the years. Many technologies have flourished and while others have failed, and the show represents the best opportunity to see what’s possible and make your own determination on what’s likely to succeed and impact your business. Executives should come with an open mind and try and see as much as possible, even technology and services that might not immediately seem connected to radio – we never know where the future will lead us and what opportunities will open up to us.

Radio Ink: Why do you believe it’s important for more radio executives to go to CES?

Joseph D’Angelo: We’ve seen an increasing number of radio executives attend the show over the years and that’s a great tread. Over the next 12 months, executives will be faced with strategic, technology and investment decisions and having first-hand knowledge of the options will be invaluable and inform those decisions. In many ways, technology is more accessible and available to broadcasters than ever, costs and complexities have come down, but one constant is time – broadcasters will have to make informed decisions on how they deploy the time of their staff to ensure they are focused on opportunities that will deliver the highest value to listeners and shareholders.

Radio Ink: What are you hoping to get out of your visit to the show this year?

Joseph D’Angelo: Xperi is a very different company than we were in 2020. We’ve completed our merger with TiVo and have launched a wide-range of new products and services with DTS AutoStage having the most impact on broadcast radio. I’m looking forward to spending time with broadcasters and automakers alike so they can see what radio has become with the marriage of over-the-air broadcast and IP services. This system has truly revolutionized radio and I can’t wait to get some direct industry and customer feedback.

Radio Ink: What are your goals for Xperi this year at CES?

Joseph D’Angelo: Continue to demonstrate and communicate the vitality of and critical role that broadcast radio plays in communities around the world. It’s a message that I’ve been proud to deliver over the last 21 years and has resulted in HD Radio being implemented in over 80 million cars and 1,000s of radio stations. And, we’re not done there – DTS AutoStage is taking advantage of connected cars and digital dashboards to ensure that radio has a long and prominent position in the emerging in-car digital media landscape.

In Tuesday we interview with Beasley media CEO Caroline Beasley.

Click HERE to register for the radio reception this Thursday in Las Vegas.