Ric Edelman Launches New Show, Podcast

30-year radio vet Ric Edleman has launched The Truth About Your Future with Ric Edleman, a nationally syndicated radio show airing in 26 radio markets nationwide and on all major podcast platforms.

Weekly episodes include interviews with experts, exploring what Edelman calls, “the five personal finance topics that matter most” – longevity, retirement security, exponential technologies, digital assets, and health & wellness.

“If you’re alive in 2030, you will likely live to age 100 or beyond,” Edelman said. “We need to make sure that your money lasts as long as you do, and that’s why I’m focusing on the topics that matter to investors today. The investments of the past 40 years won’t deliver the results you need in the future, so I’ll be sharing the ideas and strategies you need to achieve success in the 21st century.”