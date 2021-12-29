75-Year Old Virginia Station Ends Broadcast Friday

Farmville, Virginia radio station WFLO will go off the air this Friday after serving the community since 1947. The 2008 recession, changes to the national economy and the pandemic all led up to the need to close shop, according to the owners.

The local ABC-TV affiliate interviewed Colonial Broadcasting President Francis Wood who said, “We always say, ‘This is your radio station, WFLO.’ And it is. Our listeners are the heart of Central Virginia. You have a 500-foot tower out here and 50,000 watts so it has always been a real powerhouse.”

Wood tells the TV station he saw this coming for a few years, especially with the economic challenges of small businesses.

