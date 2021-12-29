NPR Picks 4th Host For Morning Edition

NPR has announced that Leila Fadel has been selected as the fourth host of Morning Edition, NPR’s morning drive time news magazine carried by 834 public radio stations, and Up First, NPR’s daily morning news podcast.

Previously Fadel was NPR’s international correspondent based in Cairo.

Before joining NPR, she covered the Middle East for The Washington Post as the Cairo Bureau Chief, and the Iraq war for nearly five years with Knight Ridder, McClatchy Newspapers, and later The Washington Post.

Leila Fadel will be joining Steve Inskeep, A Martinez, and Rachel Martin.