Adams Joins Lotus

Lotus’ KPLZ-FM in Seattle announced that Lisa Adams has been hired as PD. Adams, a Pacific Northwest native, has worked in Lake Tahoe, San Francisco, Portland, Boise and Seattle. She most recently worked for Cumulus in Boise as program director and midday host.

About her new position, Adams commented, “I’m incredibly grateful and so excited to be granted this opportunity to program KPLZ! This radio station has always held a special place in my heart. I can’t wait to get started doing amazing radio again in Seattle! As an added bonus, my family is from here and this gives us a chance to be closer to them.”

She’s a mom of 3 boys, 2 dogs, and 2 cats. She and her family love to travel. Additionally, Lisa is a certified life and wellness coach. She’s wildly passionate about live music, craft vodkas, and quality time with her family. She also spends time with non-profits and supporting causes around skin cancer, autism, bullying, animals, the environment, and the arts.

Mike Abrams, Lotus Regional Director of Programing says, “Lisa in an exceptional programmer and understands the amazing vision we have for KPLZ. We are so happy to have her at the helm of this legendary station for its next chapter.”