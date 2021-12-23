Exotic Electronica Anniversary

Maui based Musical Starstreams is celebrating 40 years. The ethereal, spacey, ambient, chill music mix was first heard in San Francisco.

Over the four decades Starstreams has been heard on over 200 radio stations – including major market commercial and non-commercial stations in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington, DC, XM Satellite Radio, DirecTV, RadioIO, Mixcloud and iHeart.

Producer and programmer Forest also hosts a Classic Rock based and exotic electronica mix program. The Blue Bus runs in afternoon drive on KMNO Maui.