WNYC Continues To Build Staff

Tiffany Hanssen and Herb Pinder are joining WNYC. Hanssen will be a weekend host and board operator; Pinder will be a new editor.

Tiffany Hanssen comes over from Minnesota Public Radio where she produced several shows, including A Prairie Home Companion, and regularly guest hosted the MPR News. She will deliver newscasts during Weekend All Things Considered, provide support to the weekday All Things Considered team, and serve as a backup Morning Edition and All Things Considered host.

Herb Pinder is joining as the new editor of the Race & Justice Unit. Pinder has spent the last several years at the Asbury Park Press as a senior editor, and he is a former practicing attorney. He has worked with statehouse, specialty, and local government reporters, and helped guide investigative and accountability efforts.