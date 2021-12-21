GBH News Adds Executive Producer

GBH News has named Jamie Bologna executive producer of Boston Public Radio. Bologna joins GBH from WBUR, where he was the senior producer and studio director of Radio Boston.

Bologna will work with Boston Public Radio hosts Margery Eagan and Jim Braude to shape the vision and day-to-day operations of the show starting on Monday, January 10.

“As GBH News continues to focus on delivering audiences the most interesting and distinctive local stories of the day, Jamie will bring fresh vision to one of our most popular programs,” said Pam Johnston, General Manager for News at GBH. “I’m delighted that our nationwide search ended locally, with an accomplished and award-winning journalist who has deep professional roots in the region and in public media.”