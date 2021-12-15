Ravens Extend Broadcast Partnership

The Baltimore Ravens have extended their current agreement with WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM and 98 Rock WIYY-FM/97.9 HD2. The agreement will continue through the 2026 Season, and extends to Hearst Television-owned WBAL-TV.

“We are honored to continue as the Official Television and Radio Broadcast Partners of the Baltimore Ravens,” said Dan Joerres, President/GM WBAL-TV, and Cary Pahigian, President/GM of 98 Rock and WBAL Radio. “We are delivering audiences new content and an even deeper viewer and listener experience as part of this extension of our long-standing partnership with one of the NFL’s premier teams, which has one of the League’s most loyal fan bases.”

“For the past 16 seasons, our partnership with Hearst, WBAL-TV, 98 Rock and WBAL NewsRadio 1090/101.5 has helped us connect with Ravens fans in high-quality, consistent and special ways,” said Kevin Rochlitz, Chief Sales Officer.