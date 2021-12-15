Noory Launching Podcast Network

George Noory, host of “Coast to Coast AM,” is partnering with Premiere Networks on a project. Coast to Coast AM Paranormal Podcast Network will feature a slate of podcasts focused on the paranormal, supernatural and unexplained.

The network debuts with three new podcasts: “Shades of the Afterlife with Sandra Champlain,” “Strange Things with Joshua P. Warren,” and “Dark Becomes Light with Heidi Hollis.”

“With these new programs, and more to come, we’re focused on producing the best content for paranormal fans,” said Noory. “There’s so many facets of this entertaining and intriguing format, and we’re excited to kick off the network with three fan favorite guests from Coast to Coast AM who are experts in their fields.”

“We’re excited to partner with George to expand the ‘Coast to Coast AM’ brand with this new podcast network, creating a platform for new programing focused on the fascinating world of the paranormal,” said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks.