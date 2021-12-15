New EVP At iHeartMedia Sports

Don Martin is the new Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Sports. Martin most recently served as SVP Programming for FOX Sports Radio and SVP of KLAC-AM/Los Angeles.

“The iHeartMedia Sports Network would not be what it is today without Don’s years of experience and innovation,” said Kevin LeGrett, President of iHeartMedia Sports and iHeartMedia Los Angeles. “He is the perfect choice to lead our ever-expanding network, bringing us the most exciting new partnerships and team members.”

“In life, you are only as good as the family around you,” said Martin. “I have had the privilege of working with three of the most incredible families in the business – from KOA in Denver to AM 570 and FOX Sports Radio in LA, and now the family just gets bigger! Thank you, Greg Ashlock, Kevin LeGrett, Julie Talbott, and Tom Poleman for your belief and trust in me. I am a blessed man!”