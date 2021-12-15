Boise Comes Up Big For The Kids

KBOI-AM in Boise and the US Marine Corps teamed up for the fifth year to put on “Idaho’s Largest Toy Drive.” It was the best year for toy collections so far with 38,822 toys and $36,213 colelcted.

The collections from this toy drive and all Toys For Tots efforts serve an area west of Baker City, Oregon to east near Pocatello, Idaho, north of Grangeville, Idaho to south in Elko, Nevada.

Marines out of Gowan Field work with various charities, hospitals, churches and direct families to make sure kids in need are able to enjoy the holidays as best as possible.

“This year has been amazing with all of the generous donations from the communities in the Treasure Valley. I would have to say this is one of our best years with the amount of volunteers that we had assisting our staff; counting, sorting and filling toy orders. The support we receive is very heartfelt. With the increase in population, more children needed the Toys For Tots program more than ever. We are proud to be a part of such a great program.” Staff Sergeant Nicholas Garcia, USMC Site Support Boise.