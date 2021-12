iHeartMedia Washington, D.C’s 98.7 WMZQ and WPOC-FM in Baltimore raised over $933,000 for Country Cares for St. Jude during their radiothons on December 9 and 10,, 2021.

Pictured L-R: St. Pierre, Laurie DeYoung, Francesca (93.1 WPOC-FM), Corey Calhoun (98.7 WMZQ), Michael J (93.1 WPOC-FM and 98.7 WMZQ), Ty Bailey (98.7 WMZQ), Bob Delmont (93.1 WPOC-FM)