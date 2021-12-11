Chaz & AJ Kick In More Than $150K

Chaz & AJ collected cash and toys equaling $158,489.00 for needy families in the New Haven, CT area. Connoisseur Media’s 99.1 PLR and 95.9 The Fox event benefits several local charities aiding Connecticut families.

“This is one of the most important things we do all year,” said Chaz. “We pride ourselves on being a show that can make a difference in our community and today, with the help of our wonderful listeners, we really did just that. A child will wake up on Christmas morning with a gift thanks to everyone’s generosity.”

“Chaz and AJ have built their reputation on being the show that people can turn to if they need help,” said Keith Dakin, VP Programming. “Over the course of 2021, the show has helped everyone from area veterans to local children through make a wish. To watch and be part of an event where the listeners turn out in droves to help kids this holiday is truly inspiring.”