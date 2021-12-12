WOWO Adds a Mountain of Money To Our Tally

The 74th annual WOWO Penny Pitch was one of the biggest ever. Over $182,000 was raised for Gigi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers of Fort Wayne.

It’s the single largest (non-matched) total in the fundraiser’s history. The station’s goal was $81,000

The funds will go toward expanding the organization’s Career Development Programs, including the purchase of a van to transport Gigi’s “Ambassadors” to and from work at the Genesis Health Bar and the salary of the bus’s driver.

The initial goal was $81,000. With the surplus, Fort Wayne branch founder Cindy Atkinson says they will be able to expand their reach and service goals “tenfold.”