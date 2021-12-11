Over $500K From iHeart For The Tally

iHeartMedia Boston’s 101.7 The Bull, and iHeartMedia Springfield’s KIX 100.9 announced that its annual “iHeart Country Cares for St. Jude Kids” radiothon raised $527,555 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Over the past six years, 101.7 The Bull has raised over $2.7 million to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and was named the 2019 St. Jude Partner Station of the Year.

“Our New England fans are the most generous country fans in America,” said Lance Houston, Program Director for 101.7 The Bull. “Year after year, they open their wallets to make sure that the hard-working people at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital can continue their work to make sure that no child is ever turned away for treatment, and that one day no child will die from cancer. With Boston’s help this year, they can keep up the fight! I am so proud of the entire iHeartMedia Boston team for raising the bar again this year.”

“We are extremely grateful for our partnership with 101.7 The Bull and KIX 100.9,” said Joe Durkin, New England Regional Executive Director for ALSAC/St. Jude. “Through this two-day radiothon, each of these stations continue to promote awareness in support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding Cures. Saving Children.”