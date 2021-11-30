Elroy Smith Joins CMG

Programming veteran Elroy Smith has been named Director of Branding & Programming for Star 94.5 in Orlando, and Power 106.1 and Hot 99.5 in Jacksonville. Smith will oversee day-to-day programming for the three brands along with the development and execution of marketing, promotions, events, and sales campaigns.

“I am overwhelmed with joy and excitement to be joining Cox Media Group,” said Smith. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of this winning and revered media company that puts its employees first. I look forward to working with Steve and Jules, along with Jason Meder, Vice President/General Manager in Orlando and Katie Reid, Vice President/General Manager in Jacksonville, and their teams. Their warm welcome has already made me feel at home.”

“I am extremely excited to work with Elroy and watch him bring his wealth of experience to our teams. His reputation in the Urban programming space is second to none,” said Steve Stewart, Director of Operations, Orlando. “He is the perfect fit for our stations and is going to elevate everything we do!”

“Elroy is an excellent addition to the Jacksonville and Orlando teams. He’s a gifted programmer and a seasoned talent coach,” said Jules Riley, Director of Operations, Jacksonville. “We look forward to him growing these three CMG brands.”