Podcast To Get Radio Airplay

Vox Media has announced a partnership with WNYC Studios to distribute its flagship daily news podcast Today, Explained to public radio stations nationwide beginning in 2022.

This partnership marks the first major terrestrial radio distribution partnership for Vox Media, following an hour-long special edition of the Vox podcast Unexplainable distributed by American Public Media this fall.

In addition, broadcast Journalist Noel King is joining Today, Explained as co-host and editorial director. King joins Vox Audio creative director Sean Rameswaram.

King starts at Vox on January 3, 2022, and will begin appearing on the podcast early next year.

King joins Vox from NPR, where she was a co-host of Morning Edition and Up First. She was part of a team of NPR journalists who won an Edward R. Murrow Award, and were finalists for the duPont-Columbia Award, for reporting on the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.