A Mountain Of Denver Donations

99.5 The Mountain (KKQMT-FM) raised more than $58,000 to help Veterans. The 4th annual ‘Helping Heroes Heal’ Radiothon benefit Project Sanctuary in Colorado.

Morning show host Dave O’Brien broadcast for 12 hours on Veterans Day soliciting donations from listeners. “It was amazing!” said O’Brien. “We raised $58,619.44 and every single penny came from a listener calling and donating! The average amount of each donation was nearly $150!”

Project Sanctuary provides support through week-long family retreats, intensive therapy, counseling and family-unit team building programs. They also provide resources and follow-up counseling beyond the retreats, all at no cost to the family.