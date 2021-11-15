A Max Contribution In Memphis

98.1 The Max (WXMX-FM) has raised more than a half-million dollars for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Memphis. The 31st Annual Radiothon raised $533,435.01 in less than 12 hours.

“The Radiothon is the most rewarding part of my job and when you put the best radio team with the best local charity, you get huge results,” said Danni Bruns, PD.

Morgan D. Bohannon, VP/MM, Cumulus Memphis, added: “Serving our community in ways that matter is part of our mission as local broadcasters. I am very proud of the MAX team and our listeners taking us to new heights every year.”

(L to R) Ross Turner, Host, Morning Drive, 98.1 The Max; Ditch, Host, PM Drive, 98.1 The Max; Jill Crocker, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House; Malayna McGhee, Director of Donor Services, Ronald McDonald House; Country Cory, Co-Host of Danni and Country Cory in the Morning; Danni Bruns, Ops Manager, Cumulus Memphis and Program Director/Morning Co-Host, 98.1 The Max.