Warrant Issued For Man Accused of Killing Utah Host

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for 36-year-old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea. He’s accused of killing 38-year old Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, known as Gaby Ramos on Utah Spanish radio station La Mas Picosita, last month.

Burciaga-Perea is Castilla’s ex-boyfriend. He’s facing murder, domestic violence, obstruction of justice and burglary charges.

Authorities say the popular host was shot several times at close range by Burciaga-Perea. They say he then turned off his cell phone and fled directly to Mexico.