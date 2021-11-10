Radio Still Tops In-Car

A study conducted by Edison Research and released as part of the WorldDAB Summit shows broadcast radio continues to dominate as the most preferred source of in-car entertainment. 89% of car buyers in U.S. say broadcast radio should be standard in every vehicle.

Some Findings:

– Over 80% of consumers are less likely to buy or lease cars without a built-in radio tuner.

– Consumption of broadcast radio is significantly higher than for any other form of in-car audio.

– 91% want access to radio to remain free .

– U.S. car buyers’ most desired radio features include voice controls and content information.

“It’s clear, that broadcast radio was singled out specifically as a must-have option. Roughly two-thirds of motorists across all countries surveyed indicated that they ‘would not listen to their favourite radio stations’ if they were only available online,” said Tom Webster, SVP, Edison Research. “For consumers the availability of free, easy-to-access broadcast radio as standard is an essential part of the in-car entertainment system and looks set to remain so.”

The survey – commissioned by WorldDAB in partnership with Radioplayer and sponsored by the National Association of Broadcasters, Commercial Radio Australia, and Xperi – interviewed those who had recently purchased or leased a new car, or plan to do so in the near future.

More on the study can be found Here.