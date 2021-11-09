New VP At Homeowner Media

Homeowner Media has named Scott Basilotta as its first Vice President of Distribution. Basilotta, formerly the Director of Television and Radio Syndication, has been with the company for nine years.

“Scott has proven himself an invaluable asset to Today’s Homeowner Media,” said Danny Lipford, President and host of the brand. “He believes in the brand, and represents it well. He has developed significant affiliate relationships and continues to share how our practical, quality home improvement content provides audience growth and revenue generation for any station.”

“When I signed on with Today’s Homeowner Media nearly 10 years ago, my goal was to bring as many TV stations on board as I possibly could,” said Basilotta. “Now that the TV show airs in 92% of the country, and the Radio show and features are growing daily, my goal is to continue to grow our affiliate network.”