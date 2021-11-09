Giving Campaign Underway

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its annual year-end giving campaign. The campaign will help deliver financial aid to broadcasters and their families whose lives have been upended by tragic illness, accident, or catastrophe.

“Our grant recipients are hard-working broadcasters from across the country and from all size markets, who have been hit by challenging, often life-altering circumstances,” said Scott Herman, Chairman. “With the support and generosity of the people in our industry, we can help your colleagues and their families get through their toughest times.”

The Broadcasters Foundation will award more than $1.8 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants in 2021. Monthly grants have increased 75% and more than 500 emergency grants have been awarded since 2017. Over the past 20 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed more than $15 million to broadcasters in need.

You can contribute Here.