Benedik Joins Audacy

Brian Benedik is Audacy’s new Chief Revenue Officer making him responsible for all revenue generation across the company.

Benedik will report to Chief Operating Officer Susan Larkin who said the company is thriled to bring Benedik onto the team. “His resume speaks for itself, with key roles at audio publishers like Spotify, iHeart Radio, Audible and Katz Media, where his strategic vision enabled the former to quickly elevate from a newcomer in our industry to a multi-billion dollar leader in the audio streaming space. Brian’s considerable expertise and experience will amplify our revenue generation efforts as Audacy continues its upward trajectory.”

Benedik’s last gig was at Niantic, an AR developer platform and real world gaming publisher, where he served as VP/Global Head of Revenue. He was also

Spotify’s SVP/Global Head of Sales and Operations for 7 years, leading a team of over 550 people in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Other previous roles include Founder and President of Katz Digital, President of Christal Radio within the Katz Media Group; and General Sales Manager for WHTZ-FM New York at iHeartMedia.

“The audio industry is booming with innovation and consumers are enjoying wonderful content experiences across a number of platforms. The Audacy re-imagination efforts are beyond impressive and the portfolio of assets across radio, streaming, podcast, live events, sports play-by-play and sports betting are best in class. I’m looking forward to working with David Field, Susan Larkin and the Audacy executive team to drive value to marketers and our loyal users.”