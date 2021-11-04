MIW’s Launch Webinar Series

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio organization and vCreative are teaming up for a series of webinars to recognize and celebrate women in radio. The first is called “Recognizing Women in Operational Excellence” and it will be held Thursday, December 2, from 1pm-1:45pm Eastern.

Hosted by vCreative CEO Susie Hedrick and MIW Board Member Valerie Blackburn, the Dec. 2nd webinar showcases three uniquely talented women who make a significant impact daily on their company’s Operations: Becky Deneger, TSM, Vice President of Traffic Operations; Mildred Sibley, Entravision, Vice President of Station Traffic Operations; and Melissa Mitchell, Bonneville, Director of Finance and Corporate Controller. Webinar participants will hear how these professionals strategically embrace emerging technologies; integrate new products into existing workflows; and hire and train teams.

“The women on this panel exemplify the spirit of our industry,” says Susie Hedrick. “They fearlessly embrace technology, never back away from a challenge, and approach their jobs with curiosity and passion. Although operating mostly behind the scenes, they are the first to be called for the toughest projects. It is my honor to shine a spotlight on their careers, the attitudes that define them, and the positive impact that they have on their businesses.”

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “Expanding the breadth of our mentoring programs is a top MIW priority. Our new ‘Recognizing Women in Operational Excellence’ webinar series provides a channel through which we can highlight the wide variety of ways women contribute to the audio industry. We thank Susie Hedrick and vCreative for their vision and insights in helping us turn this idea into a reality.”

Reserve your spot here: https://hubs.la/H0-z_pz0