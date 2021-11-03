Flood Expands To Central Nebraska

Pending FCC approval, Flood Communication will become the largest broadcasting operation in Nebraska. Platte River Radio has agreed to sell its properties to Flood Communications for $1.6 million.

“We believe in bringing people and information together. This partnership in Central Nebraska allows us to share more local stories on radio, television and in digital media about the people that make the Tri-Cities a great place to live and to do business,” said Mike Flood.

Flood has agreed to purchase: “Classic Hits Power 98.9 KKPR-FM” in Kearney, Nebraska; “The Breeze KLIQ-FM 94.5” in Hastings, Nebraska; KHAS-AM 1230 and K281CW in Hastings; and “ESPN Tri-Cities KXPN-AM 1460″ in Kearney, KICS-AM 1550 in Hastings, K224FK 92.7 in Hastings and K221GM 92.1 in Kearney.

Flood already owns 15 radio stations and seven News Channel Nebraska-branded TV stations.