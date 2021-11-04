Radio Personalities FB Pages Hacked

Chicago radio personalities Leon Rogers and DJ Sundance say hackers used their Facebook pages to scam listeners. The hackers convinced listeners to invest in fake business deals. If you’re attending Forecast 2022 this month you’ll learn how to avoid having this happen.

Rogers morning host at WGCL and DJ Sundance at V100, told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they are working to clear their names. The scam had listeners sending hundreds of dollars in cash and gift cards to the hackers.

At Forecast 2022, WABC Host Julliet Huddy will interview Cybersecurity expert, and Cybercrime Magazine Founder, Steve Morgan, on how your station, your company and your people can avoid becoming a victim of this growing problem

REGISTER NOW

Read the full scam story from ABC 7 Here.