Voters Reject Urban One Casino

The Urban One Q3 earnings call should be interesting today. After years of planning, and millions of dollars spent, voters in Richmond voted down Urban One’s proposed Casino for their community. By a margin of just under 3% voters rejected the ‘One Casino + Resort’ referendum. Five Virginia cities voted on casino referendums; Richmond was the only one to not pass.

“For the last two years, we have worked so hard to build a large and inclusive tent with our ONE Casino + Resort project,” said Liggins. “We had a lot of loyal supporters who worked tirelessly on behalf of this project and for whom we will be eternally grateful. We ran a robust campaign and strongly believe this is a huge missed opportunity for Richmond residents to have a tourist attraction that would have provided the financial resources to improve schools and roads as well as enrich the lives of its citizens. Urban One has been a part of the fabric of Richmond for the last twenty-two years, and we will continue our tradition of serving the community.”

