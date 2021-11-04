Smulyan Book Expected in 2022

Emmis CEO Jeff Smulyan, who also owned the Seattle Mariners at one time, and launched the first all-sports radio station in the country, WFAN, has written a book that will come out in 2022. It’s called “Never Ride a Roller Coaster Upside Down.”

A press release about the book says the book “provides a compelling look at Smulyan’s expansive business and entertainment career with insights into successes and misses – and near misses.”

“I’ve certainly had some remarkable experiences in my career, from radio, to TV, to Major League Baseball, to being an Ambassador and even having a network nationalized in Hungary,” Smulyan said. “After promising friends and family for years that I would write it all down, I’ve finally decided to do it. Some of it is wild, some of it is unbelievable, but it is all 100 percent true.”

In this photo left to right, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Sr., Jeff Smulyan and Ken Griffey, Jr. from 1991 spring training.