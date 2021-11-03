How Is Spoken Word Audio Doing?

NPR and Edison Research are set to present the Third Annual Spoken Word Audio Report. The live webinar is set for November 11th.

The report covers how much Spoken Word’s share of audio has grown in the last year; which demographic groups are driving the increase in listening and how their listening compares to other listeners; how listeners are discovering spoken word audio content and how much of the increase in spoken word audio listening can be credited to the popularity of podcasts.

Lamar Johnson, VP Sponsorship Marketing at National Public Media, and Megan Lazovick, VP at Edison Research will present the findings.

You can register Here.