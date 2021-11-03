MRN Prepares For Big NASCAR Weekend

Motor Racing Network is preparing for 14 hours of NASCAR Championship coverage. NASCAR will crown four champions at Phoenix Raceway November 5-7.

Lap-by-Lap coverage is set for Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150. Then a full Saturday of racing with: ARCA West Series Championship Arizona Lottery 100 at 3pm, and NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at 8pm. The season finale is Sunday at 2pm with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will be carried live on approximately 340 radio station partners across the United States, the NASCAR mobile app, and at MRN.com.