Audacy Alt Lifestyle Event

The “Audacy Beach Festival” is set for December 4, 5 on the beach in Fort Lauderdale. The event is an effort to make a strong impact on the environment through the Audacy 1Thing sustainability initiative.

“We’re looking forward to gathering on Fort Lauderdale’s famous, scenic beach to unite some of the biggest names in alternative music for an unforgettable weekend,” said Michael Martin, SVP Programming and Music Initiatives. “We’re equally as excited about amplifying our mission to promote sustainability by connecting this event to our 1Thing platform and spreading the word of the important steps we can all take to positively impact our environment.”

The event will feature performances from Twenty One Pilots, Swedish House Mafia, Lil Nas X, The Lumineers, Weezer, Glass Animals, AJR, Bastille and others.