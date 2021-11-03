Tossing Tops In Pittsburgh

Q92.9 FM WLTJ raised awareness and money in the fight against breast cancer in October. The 2nd Annual Toss Our Top event raised money for Pittsburgh based Young Women’s Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation.

Listeners were directed to text TOSS to the station to request a free “Toss our Tops” t-shirt. When they arrived at the Q92.9 FM studio parking lot, Q talent will tossed a pink & black t-shirt to the listener; they never had to get out of their car! For every t-shirt tossed, $1 was donated to Young Women’s Breast Cancer Foundation. Also for every ‘new like’ on the Foundation’s Facebook page $1 was donated (up to $500).

“Cancer is one of the most important health problems we face. Supporting and raising money for a local breast cancer foundation is a small part of what we can do to help,” said Zak Szabo, PD and melanoma cancer survivor. “Doing it in a fun way helps bring attention to the charity and cause – plus what an easy way for listeners to help!”

October was “Breast Cancer Awareness” month.