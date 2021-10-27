Bonneville’s Bob Call Retiring

After more than 50 years in the radio industry, Bonneville Denver Market Manager and Senior Vice President Bob Call announced he is retiring the end of the year. Call began his 52-year radio career in Dover, Delaware and followed a path that took him to Wilmington, Huntington, West Virginia, Charlotte and Denver in various roles including On-Air Personality, Sales Representative, Program Director, Operations Manager and General Manager. Call was Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Lincoln Financials’ Denver cluster before Bonneville International purchased KYGO, KOSI, KKFN and KEPN in July 2015.

“Bob Call has had a tremendous career, and he leaves behind a well-earned reputation for excellence as a leader in broadcasting,” said Bonneville president Darrell Brown. “In the years we’ve worked together, he’s consistently achieved great results for the business, and I deeply appreciate his ability and willingness to lead with integrity. I believe that his leadership has made a positive impact on the day-to day experiences of his employees, while producing exceptional outcomes for the business. That’s a significant legacy, and one that I think he should be very proud of. As we say here, he is one of Bonneville’s best, and we’re grateful for all he has done.”

“I’ve wanted to be in radio since I got a tour of a radio station as an 8-year-old cub scout. It’s been a dream come true. I am grateful for the support of my family, colleagues, and friends over the decades. I want to thank Darrell Brown for his inspiring leadership, and the outstanding team at Bonneville Denver for the great work they do every day,” said Call.

Call has also served as Chair of the Colorado Broadcaster’s Association Board twice during 14 years of service to the CBA. He also served the industry as Top Five Group Representative PPM Markets on the Nielsen Advisory Council, was named 2014 Colorado Broadcaster of the Year, and was recently inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame, class of 2021.

Call’s retirement leaves Bonneville with two open Market Manager/GM positions, one in Denver and another in Phoenix, which is open due to the internal promotion of the previous GM, Scott Sutherland.