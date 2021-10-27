Gabe Reynolds Joins Sun Radio 

Sun Radio has hired Gabe Reynolds as Director of Programming for Sun Radio in Austin Texas. Reynolds is a 25-year radio veteran, the last 13 he was in Savannah/Hilton Head as Operations Manager for Dick Broadcasting’s six station cluster. Prior to his tenure in Savannah, Gabe worked with Sun Radio’s founder Daryl O’Neal managing the programming for FM stations in Illinois.

Based in Austin, Sun Radio is a Solar Powered Non-Commercial Radio Network featuring an Adult Alternative format with 12 signals, 4 localized geographic zones, covering over 15,000 square miles of Texas.

Reynolds said, “I’ve been trying to land to Austin since I first worked for Daryl in 2009. I am a huge fan of the Austin music scene, traveling to SXSW and other Austin festivals for years. The chance to be part of something as special as Sun Radio is not something that happens often, so I’m very excited about the opportunity to work with this truly amazing staff in a one of a kind music city.”

“Gabe’s enthusiasm is incredible. He joins the hardest working group in radio. We look forward as to what the future holds with Gabe on the team”, said O’Neal.