The Local Radio Freedom Act has thirteen new supporters. Eleven Representatives and two Senators have joined the list of co-sponsors of the resolution opposing performance royalty on local radio.

198 Representatives and 24 Senators now support the resolution that has been offered in opposition to the American Music Freedom Act that would require radio’s biggest companies to pay royalties for playing music on their stations. Smaller stations would pay a flat fee.

The ‘magic number’ for the LRFA to gain the majority in the House of Representative is 218.