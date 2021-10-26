Rosenworcel Nominated By President

President Joe Biden has finally nominated Jessica Rosenworcel as permanent chair of the Federal Communications Commission. She had been acting chair since Ajit Pai left the FCC when Biden was elected.

Rosenworcel said she was deeply humbled to be designated as Chair of the Federal Communications Commission by President Biden. “It is an honor to work with my colleagues on the Commission and the agency’s talented staff to ensure that no matter who you are or where you live, everyone has the connections they need to live, work, and learn in the digital age,” said Rosenworcel. “I also want to congratulate Gigi Sohn on her nomination to serve as a Commissioner at the agency and Alan Davidson on his nomination to serve as Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.”

Prior to joining the agency, Rosenworcel served as Senior Communications Counsel for the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, under the leadership of Senator John D. Rockefeller IV and Senator Daniel Inouye. Before entering public service, she practiced communications law.

“I congratulate my friend and colleague Jessica Rosenworcel on her nomination and her designation as Chairwoman of the FCC. For many years, the Commission and the American people have benefitted from Jessica’s tireless advocacy for bringing the benefits of broadband to all Americans—particularly our children. I am excited to collaborate on the important work ahead for our agency,” said Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

The President also nominated Gigi Sohn to fill the open seat on the commission. “In Gigi Sohn, President Biden has identified an accomplished leader whose talent, expertise, and experience will invigorate our work at the FCC,” added Starks. “Protecting consumers, advancing national security, promoting diverse media, and making modern communications networks accessible and affordable for every American are enormous tasks that require a full-strength FCC. I look forward to working with Gigi.