Radio Execs React To The Rosenworcel Nomination

With the appointment of Jessica Rosenworcel as permanent chair at The FCC – and Gigi Sohn to fill the open seat – the FCC is finally back to a full compliment of Commissioners. We reached out to several radio executives and asked them what they believe the setup under Rosenworcel means for industry.

“I think that Jessica Rosenworcel will make a great FCC Chair. I send my deepest congratulations to her. She is (and has always been) the logical choice for President Biden. She’s the most capable and it was no secret that she was interested in the appointment. Honestly I’m still baffled by President Biden’s delay. But that’s all past now. I’m hopeful that Chairman Rosenworcel will be confirmed quickly and that she will be a supporter of radio and its vital role in American society. She has shown that support and all indications are that her support will continue. The wild card will be the nomination of Gigi Sohn and how that will impact the Commission’s final consideration of media ownership revisions and relaxation. Time will tell.

Francisco R. Montero

Partner

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, P.L.C.

“I am happy that the Administration finally made a decision. To have an agency like the FCC without leadership for so long made no sense, it was starting to develop the dysfunctional elements of Congress. I hope the new Chair gives the radio industry the same attention and commitment as her known desire to reflect the Biden administration’s commitment to restoring net neutrality rules. We all knew that absent a majority at the Commission there will be no substantial policy decisions. I am however concerned that her recent comments seems that she supports limits on broadcast ownership. Best of luck to Commissioner Rosenworcel, please remember radio needs a strong advocate in the position.”

John Caracciolo

CEO

JVC Broadcasting

“NAB congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel on her nomination as chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission. As the first woman nominated as permanent chair, this marks a significant milestone at the Commission and a fitting progression in her long and distinguished career in public service. NAB also extends congratulations to Gigi Sohn on her nomination to the Commission. We look forward to working with the full Commission on how the FCC can ensure a thriving local broadcast industry.”

Gordon Smith

NAB

President/CEO

“I would like to congratulate Jessica Rosenworcel on her nomination as FCC Chair. She is very knowledgeable and experienced, and I am certain she will do a great job. I believe she appreciates the vital role of radio broadcasting in our society and am hopeful she will continue the process of revising and relaxing the radio ownership rules to help radio be able to compete in the audio and digital world of today more fairly.”

Carl Parmer

CEO

SummitMedia

“I have been an early and constant supporter of Commissioner Rosenworcel since she was first nominated. I’m delighted that President Biden has nominated her for FCC Chair. As President of the New Jersey Broadcasters Association, I have had several occasions to work with Commissioner Rosenworcel on a host of important broadcast issues that directly impact the Garden State and its thriving broadcast industry and especially the role New Jersey radio plays in emergencies, and the necessity for her continued support of New Jersey’s television and radio stations.

“Clearly, Acting-Chair Rosenworcel understand the vital role New Jersey’s broadcaster’s play in keeping our citizens informed about local and national events. In fact, Commissioner Rosenworcel is intimately familiar with our NJBA initiatives and the unique New Jersey community activities supported by our members in conjunction with our vibrant and diverse cadre of local New Jersey broadcasters.

“To be sure, Commissioner Rosenworcel is a dedicated public servant and she has been a very responsive and concerned FCC Commissioner sensitive to the issues brought to her attention by the NJBA. On numerous occasions, she has offered her “ear” to New Jersey broadcasters with genuine concern, and she has responded to the same with thoughtful analysis. Moreover, her courteous response to our communications translates to her committed staff at every level, and we are grateful for their service to our great industry.”

Paul S. Rotella

President/Chief Executive Officer

New Jersey Broadcasters Association

“Jessica Rosenworcel is perhaps the best qualified person to ever have been appointed Chair of the FCC. She is a very experienced policy maker having served for years at the FCC and also in the Senate. Her approach may be more regulatory than past FCC leaders, but she listens to all sides. She understands the importance of radio to local communities. I think radio will be treated fairly under her administration.”

David L. Donovan

President

New York State Broadcasters Association