Tomasulo Joins Radio One Buffalo

Radio One Buffalo, WECK AM/FM has hired Tommy Tomasulo as Director of Sales/Results. Tomasulo most recently worked in Sales management for Audacy’s Buffalo cluster.

“My company was looking for someone with Donny’s expertise and experience to take us to the next level,” said Buddy Shula, Owner/CEO. “Radio One Buffalo is looking to expand our radio station portfolio in Buffalo, and Don will have a big part to play when that happens.”

“I look forward to this next step in my career, to be involved with a true local radio station, that is making such an impact in our community,” said Tomasulo. “Everything I have learned in my broadcast media career has led me to Radio One Buffalo. I am looking forward to helping our staff and valued advertisers with local innovative ideas, to achieve the results that are always expected.”

Tomasulo was named to the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2019.