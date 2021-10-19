Porretti Promoted at Katz

Katz Media Group has promoted Scott Porretti to President of Katz Digital Audio. Porretti will continue to oversee all Katz Digital Audio offerings, manage relationships with Katz partners, and be responsible to grow podcasting and programmatic digital audio on behalf of Katz’ partners.

Katz will report directly to CEO of Katz Media Group Mark Gray who said, ““Scott’s in-depth knowledge and vast background in developing audio solutions across a variety of platforms has helped Katz grow its diverse digital offerings and proprietary technologies. Scott’s effective team leadership style, and his extraordinary vision in this marketplace, has catapulted Katz Digital to a place where it is now viewed by advertisers as a one-stop-shop to reach diverse audiences with unparalleled scale.”