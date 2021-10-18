Free Production Training Course

Tim Burt is the Founder of The Production Director Academy. He says, “Traditional broadcasting schools and universities usually focus on the technical side of producing commercials, and don’t focus enough on copywriting, voicing spots, and avoiding copyrighted material in ads.”

He’s offering up a free “1-Hour Production Director Challenge” which will cover copywriting, voicing, and legal topics

“The number one job of a Production Director is to sell. That may sound ridiculous, but it’s time to end this toxic relationship between Production and Sales teams.” said Tim Burt, Founder of Production Director Academy.

The free Challenge will focus on: learning how to write a better script quickly; understanding the right way to voice any script; and identifying potential legal issues with ads (using copyrighted music, trademarks, etc.).

Free registration is available at www.ProductionDirectorAcademy.com.