Benztown has promoted Thomas Green to Director of Custom Imaging and moved Royce Stevenson into Green’s Custom Imaging Manager post. Stevenson comes over to Benztown from Power 93.5 in Wichita, KS; Green has been with the company since 2019.

“It’s a privilege to work with Tom and Royce. Not only are they both incredibly talented but they’re also born leaders,” said Dave ‘Chachi’ Denes, President. “I’m confident they’ll do an incredible job overseeing our fastest growing division.”