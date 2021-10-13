Borrell: Radio To Decline 4.6% Next Year

By
Radio Ink
-
0

After rebounding 23.7% in 2021, that followed a decline of over 27% in 2020, Borrell & Associates is reporting local advertising revenue for radio will decline 4.6% in 2022. Who will the big winners be?

The biggest winners next year will be Streaming Video (plus 18.5%), Streaming Audio (plus 17.8%) and local TV (plus 12.3%).
Borrell is forecasting an overall revenue increase from local businesses of 6.4% in 2022 with 9.1% of that increase coming from digital and 1.3% from non-digital platforms.

In 2022 digital platforms will take 67% of local advertising revenue, according to the latest numbers from Borrell. That’s up from 50% in 2017.

Borrell says that Google and Facebook remain the biggest revenue grabbers in the digital space. The exact quote used by Gordon Borrell in a webinar Tuesday was, “Digital has sucked the life out of advertising.”

At Forecast 2022 in New York City on November 16th, Gordon Borrell will moderate our Executive Super Session at 4:20PM. On the panel will be Cumulus CEO Mary Berner, Townsquaare CEO Bill Wilson and E.W. Scripps President Brian Lawlor.

Check out the full Forecast agenda HERE
Register HERE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here