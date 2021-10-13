New Exhibit at Museum Opens This Month

The Museum of Broadcast Communications announced a new exhibit for the museum called “A Century of Radio.” It opens October 28th, the same day as the museum’s 2021 Radio Hall of Fame Induction.

The exhibit preview dates are now through October 27 at 360 N. State Street in Chicago. Artifacts on display include Chicago radio personality Larry Lujack’s famed Smith-Corona typewriter, which he used to write “Animal Stories”; radio legend Edgar Bergen’s original ventriloquist partners Charlie McCarthy, Mortimer Snerd and Effie Klinker; and a rare collection of vintage radio premiums.

Kraig Kitchin is co-chair of the Radio Hall of Fame and executive board member for the museum. “Radio offers a rich history of creative work and technological innovation. It’s important that the museum is showcasing to the public all that radio has given us, encouraging the next generation of talent to our industry. I’m excited to have the Induction Ceremony for the Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago to coincide with the opening of this fantastic new exhibit.”

“Radio has been fueled by creative genius, whether they worked on-air or behind the scenes. Our museum will provide the learning platform to the next generation to explore the past, turn a critical eye on the present, and fuel the change for the future,” adds David Plier, chairman of The Museum of Broadcast Communications.

MBC Interim Director Jim Carlton led the creative development of the exhibit. “We had a wealth of creative talent on this team, including Glennon Shaffner and Geoffrey Frankel. Their design and production talents helped to give us the vibrancy we were looking for in this new exhibit.”

The new exhibit is scheduled to run through Summer 2022. The museum is offering free admission through 2021.

For tickets and more information, visit museum.tv. For Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tickets, visit radiohalloffame.com.