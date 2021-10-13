2022 Will Be Big For Mobile Ad Spending

BIA Advisory Services is forecasting that, for the first time, mobile advertising spending (21%) will surpass direct mail (20.7%) as the top media advertising platform in 2022.

Overall, digital ad spending will reach $76.8 billion, with Google ($26.8 billion) and Facebook ($14.3 billion) controlling over half of the spending.

BIA says that the overall local U.S. advertising market is expected to reach $161.5 billion in 2022, a 10.1% increase over 2021.

The forecast says traditional media revenue will account for $84.6 billion and digital media will be close behind at $76.8.

BIA also anticipates $7.5 billion of the sum will come from political advertising during a strong election season.